Street Fighter V can be tested for free on Steam, including the full unlocked roster

Capcom does not stop offering us good news, and this time it is his turn to be the protagonist of the popular Street Fighter V. Before the launch of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, which is scheduled for next week, Capcom decided to launch a trial version for users who currently do not own Street Fighter V on Steam.

The best news is that in this trial version all the characters will be unlocked from the first to the fourth season, with the exception of Seth. The latter will be added to the game with the launch of the Champion Edition.

If you are part of those who do not own a version of Street Fighter V on Steam, and you want to try the free trial version, we tell you that you have until February 9 to visit their Steam page and download it. Also, during this time, the game finds a 60% discount costing $ 198.80 instead of the usual $ 497.

Finally, we remind you that the Champion Edition will be released on February 14 and will have all the characters available, more than 30 stages, and around 200 costumes.