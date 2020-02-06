Fallout 76 will arrive at Steam in April with the arrival of the Wastelanders expansion

It’s official: The Wastelanders expansion of Fallout 76 will be launched for PC on April 7 and next to the arrival of this expansion, the game will finally reach the Steam platform.

This new expansion will feature the incorporation of multiple human NPCs, who will accompany the colonists of the strong Foundation and the invaders that inhabit the crashed space station.

It was also announced that you can acquire skills and raise your position among the factions, helping them with different tasks and missions. This, in turn, will allow you to obtain greater status in the new reputation system that the game will have. Also, we will see the companions again, although not many details have been given.

What the trailer brings us

It is exciting what the trailer ahead of us. New creatures with a mutant appearance are observed, and in addition one of the scenes shows an atmosphere of worship that undoubtedly puts the spiky hairs, as well as ghouls and new weapons. This DLC promises to be quite dark, so if you like suspense, you can’t miss it. On the other hand, it is left to read in the trailer “a new beginning”, which blows the viewer’s imagination and makes conjectures.

As previously mentioned, it will be available on Steam, but there is something they need to know: Bethesda announced: “If you already have Fallout 76 on Bethesda.net, you cannot transfer your Atoms or Fallout 1st membership balance between Bethesda.net and Steam”.