Dua Lipa points to Rosalía’s fashion and teaches it in this photo!

In her style, but imitating that of Barcelona

There is nothing like getting on a stage to try to take a spin on what you wear and put something different in fashion. Dresses that one would never wear and pants that say nothing but that they are sure to wear. The same goes for nails. Dua Lipa has signed up for the trend that others have already started, the most baroque manicure is the most!

It seems that the tendency to wear ornate claws was started by Rosalia – who has confessed that she is unable to go outside without them – and that the taste has spread at lightning speed among the other celebrities until she reaches Dua Lipa.

Colorful and decorated although something ‘lower tone’ than that of Barcelona, ​​don’t you think?

Nail art is the name by which this new way of decorating hands is known, only suitable for daring and that is considered a new form of expression that comes to the singer’s hair.

Fire on the nails, phosphor colors that represent flames and many hours of manicure so that the result is that good!

Not only does she shake her followers with her nails, but also with the announcement of her next album

At the beginning of next April, Dua’s new work ‘Future nostalgia’ will be released, but it has left an advance in the form of a video clip so that the wait is not so long. The theme ‘Physical’ has revolutionized social networks with the return to the sounds of the 80s and with the aesthetics of that moment.

It is not very well known how Dua’s sculpted nails will fit into all these decorated eighties because mixing huge shoulder pads with Rosalía-style nails has its merit, although surely something happens to her!