Catfight! Bella Thorne reaches her hands and throws her to the ground!

It shows that the actress has a lot of character

Wherever you look at Bella Thorne there is no sign of the Disney girl that was at the time. And if Miley Cyrus’s father has crossed her mind to revive the character that her daughter, Hannah Montana, played through Bella’s head, there’s no room for it. It has happened to another type of productions, to those of adults and in which it even reaches the hands with everyone who gets ahead!

It is noted that the actress wants to give something more of the public to ‘Chick fight’ a comedy with somewhat dark dyes in which she appears accompanied by other faces known as Alec Baldwin. Bella plays the role of hard, one of those fighters who make a living defeating others no less strong, although as far as is known, her character’s hardness is the same during the fights as in her day to day because the Life has not treated her well.

Olivia is the name of her character to whom Alec Baldwin in the form of a coach will try to channel her anger and frustration to change her way of seeing life and fighting.

The little paper comes to Bella’s hair. Little given to the moments of long shots – except those exclusively necessary – in the film, there is no place for clothes or to wear, quite the opposite.

Clandestine club of fights, fights with other women, ground blows and dirt is the general tonic of the film, always comes to the hands and there is always a winner, a catfight where Bella does not always win.

Since she was an actress, Thorne wanted to make a fighting movie and now she has it, and is the protagonist, she could not have thought of someone better than her to interpret it.