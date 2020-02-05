The trio is over! Christofer leaves ‘The Island of Temptations’

Goodbye to paradise and everything you leave in it

It must be recognized, Christofer of ‘The Island of Temptations’ matched from minute one of his appearance. Yesterday he decided to say bye-bye to the island and what his girl was. Although before doing so, he released the biggest thing! and without missing.

Bonfire request and apparent desire to give a second chance to Fani, which has been at his side for seven long years and that nothing seemed to be the girl he faced last night.

Desire to clarify what was not necessary because it was obvious and more desire to leave a place that surely the new single will not want to return, quite the opposite of her.

Uganda and very farruca, throwing the ball to the roof of a desolate Christofer who did not give credit to his words, Fani finished ‘fixing it’ when he told him that ” Ruben had made him feel things that he did not feel”.

Touched, sunk and with the suitcases made, Fani is finished in his life although he will always be remembered by the shout of ‘Estefanía’ the style ‘Pedro’ but at the Oscars and with Penelope Cruz.

With the excuse of being true to herself and doing what she wants – and thinking about the possibility of sets once she leaves the program – Fani stayed on the island with her companions and with Rubén’s promise to see herself It was once the program ended.

Mónica, a Christofer: "Gracias por tu valentía, tu honestidad, gracias por todo" https://t.co/qk4QGyMazD #LaIslaDeLasTentaciones8 pic.twitter.com/lkdIuNjeWZ — La Isla de las Tentaciones (@islatentaciones) February 4, 2020

Not a hint of regret nor a memory of the time they spent together could be seen on Estefanía’s face while Christofer ducked his head in front of all of Spain.

Luckily at least the presenter, Monica Naranjo, before leaving the island thanked her and acknowledged her courage, at least the pat on the back was not lacking.