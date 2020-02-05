Take a free copy of Deliver Us The Moon with the purchase of an EVGA GeForce RTX

EVGA brings a unique lunar experience for those PC players who want to improve their hardware by entering the world of ray tracing: With the purchase of an EVGA GeForce RTX graphics card, you can claim the free game “Deliver us the Moon”, from developer KeokeN Interactive, venturing into outer space in a final effort to save the human race.

As the only astronaut in the world, your challenging mission will take you into incredibly detailed environments that seem even more realistic thanks to three new real-time ray-tracing effects: shadows, opaque reflections, and translucent reflections.

In addition, deep learning and Artificial Intelligence come together in the form of DLSS to improve performance, allowing anyone with a GeForce RTX graphics card to play with the highest title settings.

This promotion will be valid for a limited time, or while supplies last, with the purchase of an EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080 / SUPER, 2070 / SUPER and/or 2060 / SUPER graphics card from February 3, 2020.

To learn more about the promotion, know the Terms and Conditions and redeem the code.

To ensure that you can play comfortably at 60FPS + with the maximum configuration and all the effects of ray tracing activated, depending on the

RTX graphics card you are looking for, you can access this Performance Guide: In addition, you can see how each effect of ray tracing works

within the game.