Nvidia announces its GeForce 442.19 Game Ready drivers for Zombie Army Dead War 4

Nvidia has released the 442.19 WHQL update of its Geforce drivers, which aims to improve performance in games such as “Zombie Army: Dead War 4”, “Apex Legends Season 4” and “Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story”, and also They set new limits for the function that allows you to set a maximum frame rate, which now offers limits between 20 and 1,000 FPS.

Please note that to access this function, just follow this route: NVIDIA Control Panel – 3D Configuration – Maximum frame rate control.

To this progress must be added the implementation of VRSS, which allows improving the image quality that by selectively super-sampling the central region of a frame. In addition, errors were also corrected. Some of them are:

Crash problems in one of the scenes of The Witcher 3 and in the game Doom (2016).

Driver crash with Maxwell video boards experienced at SETI @ Home.

A problem that generated a random interruption of the transmission in OBS when playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Some performance issues of the SLI + G-Sync.

Starting Battleye with the Nvidia low latency mode, set to ultra, sometimes causes DWM to restart.

There are many improvements introduced by the new GeForce 442.19 drivers. If you have a compatible Nvidia device, do not miss it.