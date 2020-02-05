NVIDIA and Intel continue to dominate the Gamer PCs of Steam players in 2020

Steam has just published the first hardware and software survey of this 2020 and with this, we can know the tastes of users with their Gamers PCs this year.

In what are NVIDIA graphics cards is still the leader, and by much difference, with a 74.96% share, almost 1% more presence than in the month of January 2019. And now AMD has a fee of 15.28% and Intel one of 9.6%.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 is still the most used graphics, followed by the 1050 Ti, 1050 or 1070. In AMD the most popular is the Radeon RX 580 and in Intel the HD Graphics 4000.

In processors, Intel continues to dominate with 79% of the equipment, but in this case, AMD continues to add supporters and already has 21%, a 3% increase over last year.

The RAM memory changes everything, and we see a clear evolution with respect to the same January 2019 survey in which the 8GB predominated. Now 16GB of RAM send, with 38.27%.

The resolutions, 1080p is still the favorite of players with 64.41% followed by 1366 x 768 pixels (quite common in laptops with some years) and 1440p has 5.86%. In what is 4K resolution, we can see that it is residual in PC, rising 0.13% to stand with a presence of 1.97%.