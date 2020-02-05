How will he do that? Antje Utgaard can fold in two like this!

Volunteers to imitate her?

When one is beautiful it seems that she has no more merit in life than to have been graced with genetics. And of Antje Utgaard we thought that until we have realized what he is capable of doing, not everyone has the flexibility of the model and less of making those movements without spilling a drop of sweat!

After much trying to locate the other virtues of the model and that was not due to what is obvious and obvious, we have discovered that the German passion for sports has given her an elasticity that could almost be considered supernatural. The athlete is not only the pretty face of energy drinks, but Antje also dominates the technique of contortionism, or at least she is able to bend in two!

Look and judge for yourselves …

Close-up of one of those drinks and Utgaard starts with the movements, he says it’s yoga but we never saw her practice it like that!

Or are there special yoga classes for special people?

Mat, comfortable clothes and stretch everything you can that what comes next is from trace, arms, legs … what can be done before breaking in half!

And after that, that’s it, ready to bend in two, and it does!

To be totally honest, there is a certain grimace or some pain in the gestures of the ‘yogi’ while doing so, which confirms that he is human even if he does these things!

And once the exercise is finished – and all on the occasion of another one of those drinks that sponsor her life and her expenses – actress smile and hug the poodle who also has her role in the video.

And we have almost run out of words. And we don’t know if it was for the exercise, for Antje, for the dog or for all of them!