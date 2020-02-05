Epic confirms that Pandemic will no longer be giving away

Epic has said it will no longer deliver Pandemic for free through the Epic Games Store, as originally planned.

Along with the Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride games, Pandemic was scheduled to be offered free through the digital store starting Thursday.

However, an Epic spokesman said, “We have changed the launch of Pandemic as a free game, to a later date. Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne will be available for free the week of February 6 to 13 ”.

While the spokesman did not give many details about the decision, it is likely to be related to the current outbreak of coronavirus, which reportedly has infected more than 17,000 people and killed more than 360.

Pandemic is a board game where we must stop the spread of viruses, which could end humanity. The game made the leap to video games and became a success, and although it did not match Plague Inc., It is true that it has a large community.

Given the widespread panic that is causing the coronavirus worldwide, since Epic Games have considered that it was totally out of place.