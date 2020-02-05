Daemon X Machina, an exclusive Nintendo Switch game will arrive on PC via Steam

We have good information for video game lovers: the third-person shooter Daemon X Machina will begin shipping on the Steam platform on February 13, indicating that it will no longer be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Good news for those who want to try the game but do not have this console.

For those who are not aware, Daemon X Machina is a game developed by Marvelous and First Studio, whose argument revolves around the struggle of humans against machines. One of the most exciting features for many are the numerous styles to customize your player. It should be noted that he was in fourth place on the Japanese sales list of Famitsu, after its exclusive launch for Switch.

The date of its launch on the Steam platform was announced by its new editor XSEED Games on the social network Twitter. Along with the announcement it was announced that there will be a 20% discount for anyone who buys Daemon X Machina on PC before February 13. Another excellent news is that players can obtain a “prototype” arsenal with an accompanying suit, and equipment with metal themes until March 13, 2020.

💥Time to suit up, Reclaimers!💥 DAEMON X MACHINA launches globally on #WindowsPC via @Steam on 2.13. Get ready to pilot your Arsenal and join the high-stakes #mech battle for humanity’s survival! Pre-purchase #DXM today for 20% off and additional DLC: https://t.co/qwtnF5yisM pic.twitter.com/SDcWEBepmH — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) February 3, 2020

It is expected that with this release of Daemon X Machina on Steam the game will reach greater popularity than with Nintendo Switch since its theme is likely to have greater reception by players on PCs.

Are you going to try Daemon X Machina on PC?