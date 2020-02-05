Blizzard apologizes and offers automatic refunds for Warcraft 3 Reforged

The release of Warcraft 3 Reforged got terrible reviews and reviews. Blizzard made several mistakes, including having promoted the game with images of scenes not incorporated in the official release. It is not surprising that those who acquired the game feel considerably upset at not finding what was promised.

For his part, Blizzard said the scenes were removed to convey the authenticity of the usual Warcraft 3 atmosphere to the players.

Another issue that you should know is that with this new title, the Blizzard EULA dictates that each and every one of the modifications is its exclusive property. So, if you had the idea of ​​making a mod for Warcraft, you should know that it will not be your property, but Blizzard.

In the face of great discontent, players are finally being offered as an apology for a refund if the game did not meet expectations.

This refund is made automatically, and several players have already obtained it; On the other hand, it is not known until when this policy will last for Blizzard, so if you are interested in making the request, you should do so shortly.

Changing the news, Blizzard said it is already implementing the first patches to solve some Warcraft 3 errors. This includes color corrections, shadows and even audio. So if you belong to the group of players who do not dislike Warcraft 3, stay tuned, as it is estimated that it will come out later this week.