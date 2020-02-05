Amanda Cerny’s dress hides a scandalous detail: Eye!

Did you really think they wouldn’t realize?

Amanda Cerny forgot that nothing escapes the eyes of her followers, with that of becoming – albeit momentarily – a street vendor of cupcakes and filled with colors on her clothes, she believed that no one would fall for the trick used. But yes, someone saw it and someone told it.

We will grant the merit of the effort even if it is only when it comes to finding what to wear for the occasion. Wearing something that matches fondant-filled muffins and not leaving them in second place in favor of Amanda is not easy. And it is not easy to appear as great as ever but without wanting to do so, the humorist has had to spend a lot of time in front of the closet to make the choice!

And once she has decided on the glitter and the tones that match the cupcakes, it seems that the humorist realized that the straps were too low and taught more than the bill, muffins, and physique do not stick Not at all!

What better remedy than to go to the most homemade tricks when there is no time to rethink the choice of costumes?

And that’s how she did it, trying to hide it without much luck …

Lele has used a medium of clear hue to prevent a certain part of her body from escaping!

So much effort to be discovered unintentionally, and that does not seem to matter much that the secret has been gutted.

And it is necessary to recognize that Cerny is beautiful and that she has been able to give the perfect touch to her entire look, even with the hairstyle!

And all because of some cupcakes and for not wanting to shade them with their physique, and from what you see, it is not that you have achieved it, right?