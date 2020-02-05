A new mod allows you to play GTA V in Virtual Reality, with modifications for the best experience

Recently, a modder with great skill managed to create a complete virtual reality-oriented review of GTA V, which is titled “Grand Theft Auto V REAL”.

We told you that this mod allows you to play GTA V in virtual reality mode. To ensure a good experience, adjustments were also made to the user interface and, do you want to know one of the best news? It is compatible with Oculus Rift and Steam VR.

Details about the mod

After several experiments, the creator states that he sought to find the balance between the ease of access to the various fields of information available in the HUD and keep the HUD out of the way in virtual reality, to avoid hindering immersion in the game.

Here are some of his ideas:

“In my implementation, the HUD is semi-transparent, suspended in space about 3 feet in front of its head, and is: a bit larger than its virtual reality field of vision, so you will have to turn your head a little, in the direction of the HUD element you wish to observe; in this way, your line of sight will not be obstructed by the elements of the HUD; and it is fixed in space, instead of somehow turning behind the player’s head with some delay or inertia, a trick used by some games, which I personally find very annoying and basically impossible to do.

A notable exception occurs when you are aiming, in which case the HUD will become smaller and is blocked, so you will always have all the information you need visible in front of you, even when you have to turn your head quickly to follow the enemies. “

Finally, you should know that the relevant arrangements were made so that the Grand Theft Auto V REAL is able to display the scenes of the game correctly, which is another excellent news for fans of this video game.