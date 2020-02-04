That size is crazy! Paola Jara recorded on video from behind!

Jessi Uribe goes crazy seeing her like this

Paola Jara and ‘Bad woman’ continue to be successful and that the title of the topic is a declaration of intent. If Paola appears in her house with her face washed and in casual clothes, on the stage the thing changes, the singer takes advantage and shows that in addition to her voice the physicist accompanies her ! and what better way to make it clear that turning in the stage and giving everything to your audience?

Finally, they have given up and Jessi Uribe and Paola have recognized that they are together, we will see them sharing stage moments and outside them, the ‘bear’ as she acknowledges to call her affectionately can help you choose model at the time of showing off, will you leave the singer who guides Jessi on styling issues?

Although in those leaders, the singer has plenty of experience … it shows, right?

When she plays gala and microphone, Paola takes out the artillery and leaves speechless, you just have to see it …

There is no doubt, the rancher singer takes care of herself!

Has anyone noticed your love for the leather pants that fit the lower part of your back? Was that always your size or have you been helped to achieve it?

With the excuse of accompanying her music with her dance, the singer turns and the audience goes crazy!

If we ever doubt that Paola is immense, after today there will be no doubt, the leather of her leggins show it and her movement too!

And is that trying to follow the letter while looking at it is an act of willpower? Supine Because we know what we are going to find when we see it, although sometimes as today there are surprises, or our memory fails.

Uribe’s girlfriend is already in charge of reminding us that her thing is to sing, but accompanied by an impressive physique, isn’t it?