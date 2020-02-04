Is the bad roll over? Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper again together!

Their efforts to not match didn’t help them

After being a couple of handsome men par excellence, of sharing rather little time together and ending their relationship as the rosary of the dawn, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper seem to endure being together under the same roof but not in the same House.

And it is curious the coincidence and the moment chose to reappear like this, as they did long ago. Just a few days ago the Russian model opened her mouth for the first time to talk about her life ‘after Brad’ and try to put some light at the end of their relationship. Little did she tell and she was sure she was glad that it was because if not the coincidence moment would have been strained but she could not.

The photo of the moment took place during the party after the delivery of the BAFTA awards, it seems that the bad vibes between them are over!

Both of the most smiling, keeping their composure and without discomfort, traits shared photographs together with other attendees and even in one of them you can see an Irina who passes her hand over the back of the actor, these promises!