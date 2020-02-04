Formula Retro Racing is a retro racing game that looks like SEGA Virtua Racing

Repixel8 is working on a low poly retro aesthetic racing arcade game, Formula Retro Racing. This indie game looks very similar to SEGA Virtua Racing. Below you can see the first gameplay:

The game is still in development, as indicated by Repixel8. As such, the current gameplay videos do not represent the final quality of the product, although they give an idea of ​​what we can expect.

Formula Retro Racing looks like an HD remake of Virtua Racing. The game even retains the same aesthetics as SEGA classics, and it looks amazing.

The game recalls another racing title influenced by SEGA, the 90s Arcade Racer. The goal of the 90s Arcade Racer was to recreate the feel of SEGA racing arcade games, such as Scud Race and Daytona USA. Unfortunately, and despite a successful Kickstarter campaign, the game never saw the light.

The expected release date of Formula Retro Racing on Steam is during the second quarter of 2020.