Even that has it big! Kim Kardashian publishes the biggest thing!

And that she likes simple things

It has passed three villages but that does not matter, Kim Kardashian has no measure. And it is not only that her physique does not coincide at all with the established canons – although she still likes it, and a lot – is that her idea of ​​size has led him to her real estate tastes. The clan has big to the house, often Casoplon has been organized!

We did not expect to see a 50-meter cabin in the militarist style, but now that it has given it to publicize its house through a decoration magazine we have realized the raving that is having a lot of money, more even if you call yourself Kardashian.

She says she likes simplicity – she must understand why something much more different from what we understand the rest – and the truth is that her house, despite being able to lose yourself in it playing hide and seek, draws attention to the lack of decoration Not to say null.

Little, nothing or very little in cachivaches, but high ceilings and rooms to bore you, that is not said!

In addition to showing us her mansion we have also discovered that Kayne West is decorating, that he likes to go to antique fairs and that he has participated in the decoration project almost more than she does, this man knows everything!

A lot of light colors, a lot of light and many spaces to fill that are not filled because it is not carried. Or because Kim likes the simple thing… sure?

Apparently her daughter does not think the same to judge by the bright pink of the room and all the accessories that are inside her …

The usual with those of the clan, what everyone uses, the minimalist. Of course, in the mini styles, no one surpasses it.