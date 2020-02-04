An engineer transforms a treadmill into a PS4 joystick to make the final “Walk Simulator”

An engineer transformed a treadmill into a joystick for PlayStation 4, to meet his goal of exercising more for this year while still playing Death Stranding in what he calls as a walking simulator.

In a video titled “Turning a treadmill into a PS4 controller for exercise,” electrical engineer Allen Pan, who claims not to have been sponsored by Kojima Productions to carry out this innovation, explains how he modified a third-party PS4 controller and connected it to a treadmill.

The video shows when Pan successfully connects the two machines so that when he starts to move on the treadmill, Reedus’s character in Death Stranding, Sam, also moves.

It must be considered that the game also requires Pan to use the controller to maintain balance and turn the camera, but this does not detract from his machine since he accomplished his task. This is demonstrated by panting before the camera, and saying that he is “walking the road”.

Allen Pan, in the description of the video, jokes, inserting the following: “It is a simulator of walking, also known as the virtual reality team with the lowest budget in history (not sponsored by Monster Energy).”

Finally, we inform you that Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding, has announced on his Twitter account that he is watching horror movies to work on his new videogame project since he has in hand to make “the most terrifying horror game “. Among the films he rented, is the Thai horror The Eye, which he claims, was so terrifying that he could not finish watching it.