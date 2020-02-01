Two drops of water! Billie Eilish is the same as her brother’s girlfriend

They are nailed!

The singer who is marking the beginning of a successful generation in the music industry is called Billie Eilish. 18 years old and is already able to overcome artists who double it in age and experience. Her talent has not been the cause this time of the stir, in fact, the surprise has to do with the incredible resemblance that exists with her brother’s girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski.

Claudia Sulewski is a 23-year-old influencer who gives beauty tips on the networks, her popularity is also increasing as much as she physically resembles Billie Eilish.

The position of the eyes, nose, hair, and mouth, everything looks remarkably similar, the public ensures that they are two drops of water and have sufficient reasons for such an appreciation. Has Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish’s brother) realized this?

It’s hard to find a big difference in their faces, but what is far is the number of total followers on Instagram. In that field, Eilish takes advantage of just under 50 million faithful, almost nothing.

After the overwhelming success of the singer in the Grammys, she is now preparing for a new challenge.

The Oscar Awards await Billie Eilish

It has been confirmed that Billie Eilish will sing on stage at the prestigious Oscar Awards. Perhaps it is the opportunity for me to sing the main theme of the next James Bond movie, entitled: No time to die. The latter is simply speculation since it is not confirmed exactly at what time the event will be the appearance of the young Californian. The best beginning of 2020 that any artist of her age can dream is happening to her.

With all this international impact of Billie Eilish in recent months, it seems quite good to Claudia Sulewski. What do you think of this? Do both personalities look alike?