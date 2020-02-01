The Overwatch competitor will have hero ban, but chosen by Blizzard instead of the players

Bans in games like Rainbow Six Siege and Heroes of the Storm allow players or teams to exclude characters at the start of games, preventing opponents from selecting those that dominate specific maps or the overall goal. Overwatch fans have been asking for a similar system in their game, but so far Blizzard had not implemented it.

The new Overwatch hero ban system:

Following the request of the users, Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan revealed in the latest developer update video that Blizzard is implementing a “Hero Pool” system, similar to ban. However, instead of allowing players to choose which characters to bang in each game, Blizzard will select the excluded heroes every week, to “prevent players from getting stuck in any goal for too long.”

He also informed that this Hero Pool will only be available in the competitive mode, and that depending on how it progresses, Blizzard can make changes to the system, such as lengthening or shortening the duration or even enabling more exclusions per game. He also confirmed that the Overwatch League will adopt “a version of Hero Pools,” whose details will be revealed in an upcoming blog post.

Adding an “Experimental Card” to the Overwatch menu and more

Kaplan reported in the video that the development team has received criticism for responding very slowly to complaints about balance problems. This is because PTR, your test server, is not reactive enough. Therefore, an Experimental Card will be added, which will allow more frequent changes, by creating an environment similar to PTR, which is currently restricted to PC players, but will be available to everyone.

Likewise, he informed that this will involve changes that could be related to the balance of the hero or other issues such as game modes. In addition, he said, all players can use the Experimental Card to test the changes.

Another issue is that the Experimental Card will also be part of the live game, so any progress made will count towards the other levels and special events. Kaplan also said that while the PTR aims at errors and stability, the Experimental Card will focus more on observing the changes in the game and the reactions of the players to them. The first experimental card is expected to be ready in a few weeks.

He also talked about some smaller changes that come to Overwatch, including the ability to set and share the replay and a “light update” of the career profiles. Finally, he mentioned that Blizzard also plans to intensify his efforts against the traps in update 1.45, which will be launched in early February.