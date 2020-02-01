The next installment of the Sims would support online multi-platform

Next week, the Sims will be celebrating their 20th anniversary. Despite that, the Maxis series shows no signs of reversal, something confirmed in EA’s latest earnings report.

In the report, it was announced that The Sims 4, the latest installment of the series (launched in 2014), reached a solid base of 20 million players on all platforms. This figure reflects the power of the franchise, which does not stop growing.

About to celebrate its sixth anniversary, The Sims 4 is the title that has lasted the longest in the history of the Sims. The previous installments, The Sims 2 and 3, each had a five-year period of post-launch support, while the first had only four. The life of The Sims 4, however, will not last forever, as EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the series will receive an upcoming installment.

Wilson also confirmed that Maxis is “thinking of the Sims for a new generation” and cited recent technological advances, such as cross-platform gaming and the cloud, as a means to expand your neighborhood with other players. He explicitly referred to the long-abandoned The Sims Online, which closed in 2008 and emphasized “competition and social interaction” as an example of where the series would point.

We know that Maxis has been working on a new game since September 2018, when Sims Community revealed a list of jobs where artists were seeking to work on “an AAA title in an early stage of development” in areas such as characters, fashion, faces, hair, and clothing. It can be anything, but that all sounds a lot like the Sims.