Square Enix reveals the official Final Fantasy VII Remake song with a new trailer

Square Enix released a new trailer for the Final Fantasy 7 remake, revealing the game’s main song, several iconic moments and characters that are characteristic of the original PS1 classic.

The trailer shows Cloud and Tifa in their childhood, while Cloud mentions his dream of going to Midgard and becoming a soldier like Sephiroth. Next, Cloud is together with Barret, Tifa, and Aerith, and has what appears to be a vision of Sephiroth, brought about by Cloud’s proximity to the Mako reactors. Next, some of the main characters are observed for the first time, including Scarlet and Reeve. The trailer ends with Aerith, mentioning that Shinra is not his true enemy.

The remake song is titled Hollow, composed by Nobuo Uematsu and is performed by Yosh Morita of Survive Said The Prophet. The lyrics are from Kazushige Nojima – remake set designer – and translated by Ben Sabin and John Crow. Finally, the programming of arrangements and synthesizers was handled by Kenichiro Fukui.

The trailer for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake song is included below:

Finally, after a delay, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released on April 10 for PlayStation 4. It will be exclusive to PS4 for a year, therefore, it will not be available for PC and other consoles at least during that time.

What do you think of the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake song? Did you like it?