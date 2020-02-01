Plans to bring Apex Legends to mobile phones are still valid according to EA

Electronic Arts announced in May 2019 that its successful Battle Royale Apex Legends would be taken to mobile devices, and also launched in China. Almost a year later, none of those plans has been carried out, and seeking to calm the waters, the company confirmed today that the plans are still on wheels.

“To take it to mobile devices in China, you must have a partner and, as we said in the comments prepared today, we are working with a partner there, and we are very excited about the opportunity,” said EA Financial Director Blake Jorgensen, during the question and answer session. “That partner is also helping us develop a mobile Apex for the world.”

A mobile version of a game as frantic as Apex Legends seems a dubious proposal, but let’s not forget that other similar games already have their mobile version and have proved a success. The mobile version of Fortnite even runs better than would be expected in low-spec phones. Although Apex Legends is certainly not Fortnite, it did lead the growth of EA’s net digital reserves (the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically) and now accounts for 77% of the company’s total net reserves.

Unfortunately, there are no details on when we will see this mobile version, although it is expected to arrive during the course of the year.