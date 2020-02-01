GAMESOn February 2, the face-to-face final of the EFA Argentina FIFA summer tournament in Esports Land will be played

This February 2 will be held at Esports Land, the new eSports site of the Parque de la Costa, the face-to-face final of the FIFA 19 summer tournament organized by the Argentine Electronic Football Association (EFA), where the 16 best-positioned teams during online qualifiers will face each other, 11 vs. 11, in search of maximum glory.

In addition, the final of the 2v2 PES tournament will be played, where AAJ Esports vs. Neither Defense nor Justice and the winning roster will have the opportunity to sign with Riestra Esports and compete under their shield in the next season.

Another important event at the end of the day will be the announcement of the official EFA Argentina jersey, which will wear the Argentine national team in the various international tournaments.

The tournament is sponsored by Free Choice, who will provide prizes for the winners of all competitions.