Does it carry or does not carry? Sveta Bilyalova’s swimsuit is the bomb!

Russia is the country of women for many reasons, one of them is that in the percentage they exceed men, but the most important is because they have beauty without limits. Sveta Bilyalova is part of those models that allow you to know how charming the women of the largest territory in the world are. You will see the reason that your swimsuit is described as a pump in the nets.

The question of whether or not it leads to photography since its design walks between two glasses of water. Sveta boasts a magnificent face and a movie set to advertise an energy drink. Half a million reproductions are the result of so much transmitted magic.

Bilyalova is another of the personalities who enjoys playing with censorship, reaching the last consequences in several of her photos. Unlike most influencers, Sveta began her online adventure using Twitter, where she reached the top of the mountain, but her appearance on Instagram was not far behind.

Recently on her trips to get the best photographs, she experienced a dangerous situation that she shared with everyone. What happened this time with the beautiful Muscovite?

Sveta Bilyalova takes the most dangerous picture

Sveta, due to ignorance, went to take a picture in one of the most dangerous places in Indonesia. She tells that while she was on the edge of a mountain, she was shaken by a wave that almost did not drag her and caused her death.

After leaving the place, the locals confirmed that many people die a year in that place trying to take pictures. A risk of which she warned her followers when she found the opportunity. No one would have imagined that being an influencer like Sveta Bilyalova also has its moments of risk. Although after all, the impressive photographic material made everyone forget what happened.