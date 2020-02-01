Confessions! The most intimate Demi Lovato

The singer reveals everything

The American actress, singer, and songwriter, Demi Lovato, has sincerely felt in the media in recent days revealing different issues related to her private life about which she had never wanted to pronounce. At 27 years old and after a Disney started with the famous series ‘Camp Rock’, his life has not been an easy road.

Already in 2010, he left the tour he was doing with the Jonas Brother to enter a rehabilitation center due to the problems he had been suffering for a long time, in addition to the episode he starred in the airport of Peru that attracted the sight of all his fans and made it clear that the singer was not well at the time. The episode that worsened in 2018 when she was taken to the hospital for an overdose. A few days later it was reported that he was recovering and the singer was pronounced on social networks with a letter in which he was sincere with his fans. Re-entering a rehabilitation center to deal with his addictions.

In recent interviews, he has commented that it was the most frightening moment of his life and that he hopes he will never have to go through that situation again. Also, how he told his family that he is gender fluid, although he says he still has nothing clear and his mother just wants her to be happy. Without ruling out being a mother, this year or when you feel like it.

Demi Lovato returned in style at the 2020 Grammy Awards gala, singing for the first time after her serious incident in 2018. Now she is preparing for another major challenge of her career, as she will be in charge of singing the national anthem of States United in the SuperBowl 2020. Joining other great artists who have interpreted it like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé or Lady Gaga.