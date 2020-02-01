Claudia Alende on the couch and so on! Eye to the photo: Madness!

Show too much.

Claudia Alende puts her followers to sweat with this photograph in which she defies all censorship in her Instagram account. The surprising Brazilian posed in a very suggestive way, showing her turned legs that she discovers beyond the limits without any demure. With a dress in silver, you can see the double of Megan Fox on suede furniture, complete the outfit her high heels and a glass of Champagne to celebrate her beauty.

The successful model and businesswoman captivate her millions of fans every day. In her publications, she shows different facets of her life, which she enjoys sharing. With a perfect face, mesmerizing eyes and a body that fascinates, Claudia managed to obtain more than 160 thousand likes and multiple comments.

Fame has made it easy for her to find the place as one of the most significant influencers of networks worldwide. In addition, she gains a lot of ground with her music that keeps everyone attentive and waiting for her next revelation. Undoubtedly, the multi-faceted carioca prepares many surprises for this 2020.

Claudia Alende prioritizes her hair

Being a beautiful woman from head to toe requires dedication and care, so, for Claudia, the mane represents one of her primary attractions. Having difficult hair as she calls it, requires special cosmetic treatments, where appropriate, the singer uses keratin straightening. This technique is beneficial for the management of long hair, providing shine, softness, and hydration, avoiding the continuous use of dryers and irons that damage the hair cuticle.

Of course, the procedure must be accompanied by other specific products, such as shampoos, conditioners, and masks, which will allow the results to be maintained over time. Touch-ups are done every three to four months to maintain impeccable hair.

Claudia Alende watches over every detail to continue falling in love publication after publication.