Bella Thorne, is she getting married ?!

Suspicious emoji in her latest post

The love life of singer and film director Bella Thorne has been literally a real roller coaster in recent years. With only 22 years she has already found herself in different relationships of different kinds that have caused great repercussions in the United States. The former Disney girl went on to play deeper roles as a teenager and is currently directing adult movie films. In her personal life, she has declared herself a ‘polyamory’ practitioner and was part of a three-way relationship with Mod Sud and Tana Monteau.

A few days after breaking this relationship, she announced that she was dating her current partner, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo in early June of last year. That over time seems to advance by leaps and bounds. The relationship is going well and at full speed. So much so that the wedding campaigns around her have begun to sound. And even more, after Bella’s last post on her Instagram account, in which her partner appears with a ring in her hand, in addition to accompanying her in the description with three other rings such as Emoji revolutionizing the social network and already having more than 730,000 likes.

All this happens while both are enjoying a couple’s holiday in Venice. Having a different routine in the United States being both artists, they have decided to spend a few days together away from the media focus that can haunt them in their country of residence. A peculiar place to tell everyone that soon they will announce something to all their fans that has to do with the Emoji that represents the ring.

Point everything in the same direction, but for now, you will have to wait for both to announce it through their social networks. The good news that will end with a ‘yes I want’ between the two.