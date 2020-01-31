The Kentucky Athletics Association bans Fortnite in secondary competitions

The Kentucky athletics association has banned Fortnite’s competitions among the secondary schools that make it up, calling video games inappropriate shots in a school setting and claiming that its manager in the area of ​​electronic sports did not consult with its officials before adding it to this season

Opposite opinions in this dilemma

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported on Monday that the commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Julian Tackett, sent an email to school officials this weekend with complaints, due to the news that PlayVS, the organizer of the competitions, I would begin to carry out Fortnite competitions.

Tackett told KHSAA members that he, and officials from other states, did not know that PlayVS had added Fortnite to an alignment that has nothing to do, which includes League of Legends, Rocket League and Smite.

Joe Angolia, director of communications and main contact for KHSAA for e-sports in the area, told Polygon that his organization learned of Fortnite’s incorporation after a member school sent him an email with a notice that he would add the Play your competition calendar. The school’s electronic sports officials signed in to their PlayVS portal to find a request asking to register Fortnite teams and start playing.

Angolia told Polygon about the fight to obtain the relevant permits and take electronic sports to the point where they are now since there was little confidence in e-sports. Now he fears that this announcement will miss part of the achievements in this area, which are full of goodwill.

Tackett, according to the Herald-Leader, told school officials that the Association Network of the National Federation of State High Schools (NFHS) is “proactively taking steps to reverse this decision. ” For its part, Angolia informed Polygon that KHSAA is under contract with PlayVS, but that it does not have details of its duration.

The Washington Post, which also received Tackett’s email, said he wrote that the incorporation of Fortnite “violates the contract signed by PlayVS and the NFHS … and endangers the future of the program.”

As for the Kentucky member schools, the reaction “has been widespread,” Angolia said. They do not agree with Fortnite in the program.

Angolia said he understands the arguments that Fortnite is not an inappropriate game because of its T-for-Teen rating, the use of weapons is mostly cartoonish, and that makes students get involved in an extracurricular activity. However, “the fact that we were not allowed to do our due diligence and talk with our partners to take the relevant measures is the problem,” Angolia said.

Another issue that Tackett mentioned in the email reported by the Herald-Leader was that it was especially worried that a shooting game caused this kind of controversy, so close to the second anniversary of a mass shooting at Marshall County High School near Benton, Kentucky.

Finally, NFHS executive director Matt Koski stated the following:

“The NFHS Network is disappointed that our electronic sports partner has chosen to offer Fortnite as a game option for high school students. The NFHS Network and its Board of Directors have made it clear from the beginning of our esports association that we would not compromise or offer shooting games. We are working to resolve this, in collaboration with PlayVS, as quickly as possible. ”