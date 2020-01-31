Square Enix reveals Final Fantasy 7 watches for $ 2500

The Square Enix store has revealed some new and future products for Final Fantasy 7. They come in the form of a rather expensive jewel inspired by the characters of FF7: a watch that costs more than $ 2,500, which makes it something that can only be for those who live and breathe the game.

Seiko Instruments of Japan manufactured the watch in collaboration with the artisans of Kuno’s. In general, the two groups implemented some interesting design options, but whether or not these options justify the price of the watch depends on who wants to buy it.

The watch comes in two different designs: one based on Cloud Strife and the other based on Sephiroth, The One-Winged Angel. And I have to say, these watches do not have very visible FF7 design and the relationship with the game is only appreciated if we pay attention.

The Cloud Strife comes with the 3D wolf design, with a sapphire blue crystal inspired by the subject, one of the key elements of RPG customization. That of Sephiroth goes black onyx and an emblem embossed One-Winged Angel.

It should be noted that these images only represent the prototypes and not the final versions. Therefore, the design of the watch may be different when it is launched on March 31, 2020, a date that seems to compensate for the delay of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

There will only be 77 watches manufactured per region, and the North American versions have unique serial numbers, one of the things that can explain the ridiculous price of the watch. Anyone looking to invest so much money in this product should rely on their purchase because Square Enix Store warns that buyers cannot cancel or return the watch once the purchase is made.