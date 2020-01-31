Sofia Balbi Antonella Roccuzzo: there is no doubt, same size both!

Among them all are similarities

She is so used to living with the outstanding photographers of her life that she has no grace, Sofía Balbi, the wife of the soccer player Luis Suárez lives with the flashes every day of her life. And if that weren’t enough, she counts among her most intimate friends with Antonella Roccuzzo’s unwavering friendship, in case she didn’t have enough with the photos!

The friendship between these two has redefined the limits of what one understands as a friend, they do not separate either in the sun or in the shade, nor is there an event to which one goes without the other, will our friends be as friends as they are?

And so since they met and with no intention of changing …

Yes, it is true that every time they are left in public there is a kind of style duel between them, all from the good vibes and from the affection they say they feel for each other, the two divines, the two sculptural and the two great and with similar tastes … both lose their heads for high heels! The size of their platforms is the same in both!

They are wearing high shoes, what are we going to do, they like the heel the bigger the better and this is how we have seen them, with the same sandals but in different tones, but both wearing the same size of rises to look higher!

That may be the reason for her foray into the world of shoe stores and that may also be the cause of the company going down … because all the pairs ended up at home!

The 1.60 cm of Antonella and the centimeters of more of Sofia are not reason so that the two do not use the same heel size, even for that they are friends of the soul.