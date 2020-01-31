She will tell! Rociito threatens to ‘open her mouth’ and not to sing!

And she does it in the presentation of the musical ‘What would I not give’

Not only ‘The island of temptations’, ‘The time of discount’ and the next edition of ‘Survivors’ give conversation to those of us who have the most boring lives, Rocío Carrasco and the whole saga that drags with her is of the most useful as a topic of conversation in the elevator. Especially now that she has threatened to count the greatest!

Between what her mother, her father, the bullfighter and the civil guard left, the daughter of the cordillera has made a variety of professions. Then the person with whom she shares her life and the drama with her children is missing, she has everything this woman!

A little friend of giving exclusives this week was dropped on the occasion of the next premier of the musical ‘What would I not give for being Rocío Jurado’ and there spoke… of almost everything.

The famous Jury Dew Museum of Chipiona took a good part of the questions, the relationship with those who were once members of her family were others, and the tensest and strained were those dedicated to the relationship with her children … although this time, she didn’t clarify anything either.

Yes she dropped the odd pearl in the form of a threat “he who is silent is silent because she has decided to remain silent until she ceases to be so …” a few words are necessary, right?

Nothing would like more than the ‘daughter of’ speak clearly of everything that surrounds us, will it be up to the hair to bite your tongue and be the bad one in the movie?

We can only know if she meets her threat …

At the moment a drastic change of look and press after a long time without getting in front of a microphone.

And those concentrated there, waiting for the biggest song to start singing, even if it’s not like her mother did.