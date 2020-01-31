She tried but couldn’t !: Pillan Zendaya with a co-worker!

Rumors about them began long ago

As much as they insist or even invent a thousand different ways of dodging the targets, the flashes are always faster. The huge catches of every famous person worth her salt are our daily bread. And they don’t seem to notice, do they? Zendaya is one of the last caught, and with a series partner.

The truth is that the actress does not usually hide and that the scandals on various issues of her life have given for many topics of conversation. Although rumors began to be heard about Jacob Florida, everyone knew that she was right. The handsome couple had something, another thing was to know when they would make it official.

It has been at the dinner of the American Australian Association when they have been seen together, well together.

She was impressive in a strappy dress, elegant and could not, and she with a total black outfit with a tie … she was divine and she made a mess!

On whether they sat together at dinner if they shared a table little is known … what is known is that the laughter and conversion between them was the most fluid, how long will we have to wait to be told?

Since they coincided in the filming of the series ‘Euphoria’ there is talk of a most special relationship between them, right now it is known that there will be a second season and that both will give life to their characters, will they wait to finish the new season to dare to tell it?

The truth is that the series is a success – nothing more and nothing less than about 6 million views in the first of the episodes – and that the possible mess between the protagonists is another incentive to see it.

We just need to know how the thing is going to end, if they are really a couple or if everything is organized to give them more publicity.