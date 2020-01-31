Shannon from Lima is planted! Ultimatum to James Rodríguez for this!

She stands before the Colombian

Shannon de Lima is fully happy in Madrid, where she has become accustomed and acclimatized since day one. She did not imagine that life in Spain, and more specifically in the capital, was so comfortable, and he spends his days in his luxurious house or visiting the streets and the most luxurious shops there are. In addition, very few people recognize her, and she doesn’t have to be constantly stopping to sign autographs or take photos, something that is constant in South America. But there is something that worries him and that does not make him a bit of grace, and she has already made it known to his partner, James Rodriguez.

And that is the little time they spend together. Due to the commitments of the Colombian, who is always training with Real Madrid or traveling from one place to another, they can barely be seen. And the house is very big when she is alone. Because, when there is a break and there are no league competitions or Champions League, you must go to the concentration of your team, which this summer disputes the Copa América. Only when you are injured can you take a break and do what you like best: enjoy life in the company.

And not only is Shannon missing him, but it is also that his son, Samuel, just a few months old, is growing up without his father. Something that already happened to his precious daughter, Salome, and that he was notified before making the decision to rent a belly. They asked him to think about it better, and to stop having another baby when he hung up his boots, and could enjoy more free time, and watch his descendants grow. But of course, at 28, he still has a long way to go, and he is too young to consider a withdrawal …