Return! Karol G returns with the mini mini and escapes from below!

Stay true to your style, the rest does not matter

It cannot be denied, everything that Karol G gets in his head ends up turning into gold. Or in the song of those who sound and then it becomes gold, which is the same. She returned with ‘Tusa’ and Nicki Minaj and left every neighbor’s son with his mouth open. And then it came with the most Minaj, as always.

Anuel AA’s girlfriend continues to reap success with her tour and relish the honey of triumph. Neither the Yves Saint Laurent she wears as an outfit nor the prohibitive Fendi nor the high-end watches she can now afford to do as much justice to his physique as his shorts. Or like the mini skirts that don’t become mini and also let you see what’s underneath!

He has succeeded and that is undeniable, the same as his partner. If ‘Tusa’ has been crowned the highest in terms of urban gender, the ‘Like’ of her boyfriend in the company of Shak is going to have to work harder, or is it our pleasure to say it and not that of his followers?

It had been a long time since she fell down the pink section but there are things that never change, and his style is one of them. Colorful clothes match where there is a predominance of pink, its fetish color. Mini Chanel bag – for that reason of elegance – and mini so mini that the skirt lining escapes from the most colorful and the most squeaky!

Although it is also possible that ‘la bebecita’ has realized how scarce the fabric was on her skirt and resorted to an arrangement by adding a piece of colored fabric that has nothing to do with her jeans set.

And what more if it is still typical of Karol!

With jacket without fastening and slipping off the shoulder. Looking at the target and telling her that she has returned. And it’s true, Karol G has returned.