Can you believe it? Ariana James teaches belly button and something else look!

To the sun and the seashore

In a short time it has become the emblem of health and an enviable lifestyle, the model Ariana James had everything on her side to succeed and she did so. Not a day goes by without Ariana not visiting the gym, so she can look strong and abdominal muscles very hard! If envy had a name it would be called like her.

It was not always the case, the model has achieved ‘thanks’ to a disease, hypothyroidism, that your body became better thanks to drastic changes in your lifestyle: from not stepping on the gym to start doing it 3 times a week to finish for coming every day because she can’t live without him!

And once she has achieved the physique that she was looking for so much and that it has cost more work, the model sticks the luxury of dressing as she pleases and putting on clothes that only feel like it.

And if with each of your styles you can see toned muscle … better than better!

She does not hide anything or deprive herself of teaching. She likes tops or short shirts that leave some abs worked in conscience.