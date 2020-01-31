Apex Legends “Season 4 – Assimilation” will arrive on February 4

Respawn shed more light on the history of the most recent Apex legend, Revenant. The launch of Season 4 of Apex Legends, Assimilation, explores what drives Revenant, the robotic killer who brutally killed the “People’s Champion,” Jimmie “Forge” McCormick. The stories that define each Legend impact the world of Apex Legends and in Season 4 – Assimilation, Revenant adds his villainous background and aggressive attack skills to this cast of misfits, outcasts, tramps and scammers.

Discover why Revenant’s eyes are set on the leading robotics manufacturing company in the new episode of Wildlands Stories and Season 4 of Apex Legends – Assimilation – launch trailer on YouTube:

Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation Launch Trailer

Arriving on February 4, Revenant will not be the only new addition to Apex Legends in Season 4 – Assimilation. Hammond Robotics job sites have emerged at the End of the World, along with the Sentinel, a new sniper rifle and a new Battle Pass with more than 100 exclusive items that include legendary masks, Apex packages, cargo screens, packages of music and more. For the most competitive Apex Legends players, Respawn recently announced Classification Series 3 that will include new six-week divisions, a new Master Level (with the top 500 players per platform) and more.