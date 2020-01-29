The Doom Eternal team launches new information about the classic demons and the new

Hugo Martin, creative director of Doom Eternal, gave an interview where he talked about the enemies of the new installment that is about to leave. In addition, he stressed the fact that there will be no microtransactions in the game.

As we mentioned yesterday, Martin said that id Software will deliver a complete game, and not a free to play and that while players will have to pay $ 60 to purchase it, that will be all they will have to pay. There will be no microtransactions, but players can unlock cosmetic items exclusively with the XP points of the game. There will be no unlockable content related to the gameplay.

After making that clear, he proceeded to tell that Doom Eternal will have more enemies, compared to the previous game, so the Slayer will have a greater variety of demons to destroy.

Most of the demons of the original DOOM II are back in Eternal DOOM. Pain Elemental is one of them, which is similar to Cacodemon. “What name. And what kind. Killing him is almost as bad as letting him live. ” Description in the Doom II manual.

Arachnotron is another classic enemy, a moving turret, which looks like Spiderdemon, but smaller. “Maybe cybernetics was not a great idea after all. Look what the demons have done. It seems unfair that somehow you are not the only guy in hell with a plasma gun. ”

The new bad boys

Some of the new demons are Whiplash, Marauder and Doom Hunter. The latter looks like a floating tank capable of unleashing hellish pain. Fortunately, the Slayer can attack his weak points and deactivate part of his team, but this will change his behavior.

Doom Eternal looks amazing and will be released on March 20. Below you can watch the full video interview: