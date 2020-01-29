Rainbow Six Siege receives support from Vulkan, supporting asynchronous computation and dynamic texture indexing

Ubisoft Montreal revealed that Rainbow Six Siege already has support for the Vulkan API on PC, with the goal of providing higher performance for players. According to the developers, DirectX 12 was also tested, but the CPU performance was superior to Vulkan.

The low-level API made by the Khronos Group, which was recently updated to version 1.2, will allow functions such as Asynchronous Computing to be used in Rainbow Six Siege.

It is currently in the test stage, although this test is open to all players, so anyone can try it. To join the Vulkan test, just select the appropriate option when starting the game as shown in the image below:

As explained by the developers, the Vulkan API will allow us to make improvements in the workload, through Dynamic Texturing Indexing to reduce the cost of the CPU; and Dynamic Resolution and Asynchronous Computing, to reduce the cost of the GPU. These features are already used in consoles, and the Vulkan API will allow us to do the same for PC. By combining all these features, we can optimize both the processing cost of the GPU and the CPU.

Dynamic indexing of textures

Dynamic texture indexing helps us reduce CPU overhead by issuing fewer extraction calls (a call to the graphics API to draw an object that will appear on the screen). This is achieved by having the GPU dynamically select the texture used in the shader, instead of linking it using the CPU. The result is less pressure on the controller, and the released CPU cycles can result in a better overall CPU performance.

Expected result: With Vulkan and dynamic texture indexing, CPU-dependent players should see better and more consistent frame rates.

Rendering target and dynamic rendering scale

What it does: Players can choose a target frame rate, and the game will automatically adjust the rendering resolution to achieve that goal, resulting in more consistent frame rates for GPU-dependent players.

Expected Result: PC players can independently configure their game resolution and screen resolution; This allows you to render objects at a lower resolution and then increase them to the set screen resolution. Temporary scaling is a high-quality method that offers high-quality antialiasing with very little blur and has the additional benefit of improving performance.

With the addition of dynamic rendering scale optimization, which works in conjunction with TAA antialiasing, we hope to improve frame rate and consistency for GPU-dependent players.

Asynchronous Computing

What it does: Asynchronous computing is a hardware capability that allows us to execute tasks in parallel in the GPU, thus providing more tools and opportunities for better optimization. Since the launch of Siege on consoles, we have been able to use asynchronous computing for console players to optimize graphic techniques such as environmental occlusion or reflections in screen space. Many graphics cards already supported Asynchronous Computing, but the DX11 API did not allow it to be used. With Vulkan, it is now possible to do it.