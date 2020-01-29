Official requirements for Warcraft 3 Reforged PC, requires 30 GB of free hard disk space

Blizzard officially announced the PC requirements for Warcraft 3 Reforged, the Warcraft 3 remake that includes both the original game and its award-winning expansion, The Frozen Throne.

Players will have the opportunity to relive the classic real-time strategy game, with renewed graphics and an epic campaign mode with around 60 missions. The game also rebalances the multiplayer mode and includes a set of updated social and pairing features.

In Warcraft III: Reforged, every character, structure, and stage has been recreated. Not only that, but the game also updates the kinematics and the voices were also re-recorded, adding a total of approximately 4 hours of renewed content. Additionally, players will find an improved World Editor.

Warcraft 3 Reforged launches tomorrow, and you can find its complete PC system requirements below:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest version)

Processor: Intel® Core® i3-530 or AMD ™ Athlon ™ Phenom ™ II X4 910 or higher

Video board: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTS 450 or AMD Radeon ™ HD 5750 or higher

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB of available space

Broadband internet connection

Mouse and keyboard

Minimum screen resolution of 800 x 600

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit (latest version)

Processor: Intel® Core ™ i5-6400 r AMD Ryzen ™ 7 1700X or better

Video board: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon ™ R9 280X or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB of available space

Broadband internet connection

Mouse and keyboard

Minimum screen resolution of 800 x 600