It’s over! Lara Álvarez leaves another one lying down and without explaining!

The Asturian is preparing for the next edition of ‘Survivors’

There are no good times for the presenter Lara Álvarez, bad luck also has its ration for pretty faces. The presenter returns to singleness after leaving her relationship with Andrés Velencoso, the Asturian has no luck in love!

And apparently, in business, either …

His company ‘Palm Blue’ has broken, disappeared, has vanished without further ado. And of that, she has neither made nor plans to make any statement. Users/buyers are most outraged and expect explanations, but Lara is made to beg … or the Swedish is done and prefers to tiptoe through the subject!

First the business and now Andres. It’s over. Already it was coming around that something was happening since last Christmas, neither shared parties nor photos. Each with her family and each with her trips. Just under 5 months are those who have ‘been’ together and it seems that they have had plenty of time, maybe some reason have rumors circulating about the character of the presenter … will it be true?

Taking advantage of her presence in the presentation of a shoe firm, journalists took advantage of the situation and asked her about the actor. Do not know, do not answer and exit by petunias, the usual way of acting when asked about her life, it is noted that from time to time she forgets that she is a public character …

Little seems to care about her return to singleness and much propaganda and hype and saucer that gives the next edition of ‘Survivors’. Casting closed for participants, a trip to distant beaches closer than distant and … collection of bikinis that will not be your company …

She in Madrid and Andrés in Paris, in the parade of goodbye to Jean Paul Gaultier, it shows that among these is everything already said … or not?