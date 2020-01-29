Infidels in Hollywood! Sofía Vergara married and with a profile in Tinder!

Problems with Joe Manganiello?

Sofía Vergara has to be looking for a place to hide after it has been discovered that the actress has a profile on one of the social networks aimed at finding a partner, problems in a life of a couple that gives the feeling of being idyllic?

Theirs with Joe Manganiello, her husband, seemed worthy of a movie script of the movies she plays. Perfect. Wonderful. Much more than great. Although it is seen that in Hollywood everything that happens has two possible readings … or maybe three?

The culprit of all this fuss is the singer Dolly Parton and the fashion of the challenger, the challenges in which one demonstrates that she is capable of doing almost anything as long as her name is mentioned.

The challenge that Dolly presented required nothing more and nothing less than each participant to post their own publications on the main social networks: Linkedin, Instagram, Facebook, and Tinder.

Sofia didn’t think twice and threw herself into the ring … and that’s how it went.

With the actress’s own style, Sofia has hung her photographs. But with humor and irony, avoiding the typical perfect photo that we all try to publish.

From scenes taken from her ‘Modern Family’ series to be an executive with a raincoat in the professional network, through the irony of the recipes that Instagram dominates until reaching Tinder and appearing in the dress with which she was crowned as Miss Barranquilla enough years ago!

The actress cannot deny it, now she has a profile in the network of love … can she count the ‘match’ with strangers or does she have it reserved only for Joe?

Sofia returns to get the smile of all her follower’s thanks to humor. And to the challenges, we must see how little it costs some to get the applause of their own!