How hot! Maialen from ‘Operación triumph’ raises the temperature live!

The music program seems to change registration

If we thought that ‘The island of temptations’ was going to be the only reality in which the temperature reached many degrees and not only because of the sun, we were wrong. One of the programs more children and less given to the corantos has just shown that everything is possible. ‘Operation triumph 2020’ has changed registration thanks to Maialen.

Let’s see, from singing to start throwing the rod to see who falls into it, a piece goes. But it shows that rubbing makes love and that coexistence transforms things into ‘everything is possible’. And apparently, and if someone does not stop them, the brake for the attraction of Maialen and Bruno has the hours counted.

Fights, call to order and touches of attention by the management began to be normal in each ‘delivery’ of the triumphs … the upside-down conversion of Maialen tone arrives at the most appropriate time!

“It’s going to cost me not to try …” is the message that the cameras have caught in those notebooks in which the contestants take notes. Is all a conversation worthy of a movie of elders and somewhat less of a contest in which the voice is valued … does competition to the boys of the island and the similarity of problems they are having?

The fact is that they are not the only ones who came in wanting to show the world that theirs was to sing but that they realized that being locked has theirs …

Lo Flavio and Samantha also seemed to go smoothly but then stepped in Eva, who is also going Flavio him, really is a music program or a series of the desktop?

Mailen tries, Bruno follows the roll and Flavio opts for Eva leaving Samantha with the desire, nor in ‘Save Me’ will they have hours to devote time to so much love.