He made the cobra! Brad Pitt plays Renee Zellweger

Problems between them?

Brad Pitt is more fashionable than ever if at some point in his life he has ceased to be. Handsome, single, newly awarded a Golden Globe and a magnet for women. Although he is selective and he chooses carefully, but rather they tell Renee Zellweger and the way Pitt ignored her during the lunch before the Oscars!

Remember, yours with Jennifer Aniston ended because of Angelina Jolie and the filming of the movie ‘Mr. And Miss Smith ‘ where they ended up crazy for each other. And now that his thing with Jolie has ended for various reasons, Pitt-Aniston is again spoken of as the possible alternative to Jolie … is the actor sure of his love swings or does not know where the air comes from?

Perhaps from there his intention to avoid a ‘Briget Jones’ eager to start a conversation anyway …

The fact is that at lunch or lunch prior to the delivery of the Oscars and in which nominees are known and not nominated but famous, Brad coincided with Renee, in the same photo, in the same room and being very very close to them from each other and … not a kiss, not a greeting, not a goodbye. Nothing.

Brad talked with many of the celebrities there concentrated, taking pictures with many of them – as the one commented with Cintia Enviro – and with Petra Costa whose movie is nominated for one of the statuettes … Are they our things or did the actor only talk to women?

And while Renee was seen in a very affectionate attitude with the musical composer Diane Warren.

The same thing is jealousy on the part of the handsome Hollywood man that a not-so-pretty one is nominated as the best actress, the same thing did not even want to plant a kiss or perhaps in the glare of the event or saw each other.

Although when Brad becomes Swedish, it is for something.