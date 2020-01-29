GAMESStadia Pro users are making complaints after the absence of new games and the lack of communication

Less than a month remains in the first batch of 3-month Stadia Pro subscriptions. Beginning at the end of February, users must purchase an additional subscription (or wait until the free service is launched in 1080p) if they want to continue using the service, but few are thinking about doing it.

Much of the Stadia community seems unconvinced by the platform’s premium service. A Google user post entitled “Stadia has officially spent 40 days without a new game announcement/release, feature update or actual community update. He has been out for 69 days. It is time that we demand improvements ” has been in trend in the first position of the official subreddit with 5.8k positive votes and 978 comments (how many of those positive votes are owned by Stadia can not be confirmed. We must consider that the platform has its fair share of detractors).

Some user reviews

“I would really like them to extend this period from 3 months to 6 months or until we get out of this trial period,” writes user Ins0mn3ac, “since so far it has not been worth having the pro plan. We have no information, no news, nothing about games, there is only absolute silence about them, and it’s been a month since Christmas. It feels as if the project is already dead. ”

“Man, I really wish they had announced this as a kind of Beta Pay,” writes user VooDooJenkins. “They sold in excess and did not deliver.”

The response to opinions

Google has officially responded to the critical thread and promised to make sure it remains visible in the subreddit.

“Hello everyone, thanks for taking the time to write your thoughts,” writes a community administrator, “and don’t worry, I will make sure that these posts are not deleted. All the concerns they have brought to the table are completely valid, and I understand where their frustrations come from. No one likes to be left in the dark. While I do not have product updates to share at this time, I can promise you that I have been and will continue to receive comments posted on r / Stadia and other channels, such as the Stadia Community Forum, and will be forwarded to the Stadia team. As always, thanks for your patience. Keep sending these notes. ”

The fundamental litmus test for the Google platform will be the transition period for Founder’s Edition users when these users have to choose to re-subscribe or simply continue with the free service. That is fast approaching, and we are sure to see a renewed marketing momentum from Google.