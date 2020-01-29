Exaggerated size! Look what Joselyn Cano does and how she moves it!

Logical losing the north when seeing it

It may not seem like it, but giving yourself the luxury of living by taking photographs and publishing them is an art. Although it is necessary to know how to do it and offer what is requested, only then is continuity assured. And among the photos, the size and exercise that Joselyn Cano practices seem that her more than lasting will be eternal.

To be honest, it has its merit that of going out perfect in photos, of putting on the traps and bikinis that one would never wear and sharing gym moments to encourage others, now you realize that it is not dedication for anyone, do you? truth?

Although seeing Joselyn anyone would say it’s easy …

To start, we need to be as big as her to fix the attention. And for that, we need to go to the gym. And do what she does … can we keep the pace?

Up and down steps, ten sessions, with one foot and change to the other. Start over and retell until we forget the numbers. And all this could be worth it if, in the end, the lower part of our back might resemble – even if it were far away – yours.

And of course, dress as the model for the occasion. Leggings with military print or dry leggins but a tight , fundamental requirement. Grid top and weights on the shoulders, which is not just about going up and down the step.

And the mirror , the fundamental accessory. Because if the part of your back is being recorded by the friend on duty, your front image will be reflected in the mirror. And you will realize that Joselyn is just as immense ahead and behind … and that is not achieved overnight!

Touch continues to contemplate and continue thinking about what we would like to look like her, the same one day we approach.