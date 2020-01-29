Burn Instagram! Angelique Boyer is caught on the beach and with that bikini!

The actress is spectacular

Angelique Boyer has taken a break, a vacation, although it seems that the objectives do not forget her or have days off to stop portraying her. She left and was caught, the same old story with our celebrities.

The actress is living one of the best moments of her life with her partner Sebastián Rulli, the protagonist of ‘The Dragon’ and whom she met sharing series. Since then together and since then also sharing life and beach!

Mexico has been the destination that they have chosen and since their arrival, many have been the photographs that the interpreter has published showing beaches, the good couple she makes with Sebatián and especially, bikinis ., Angelique removes the hiccups with each of them.

Colorful and small, this is the bikini, accompanied by a sarong at the seashore with the same shades of the swimsuit, did anyone notice the color and not the physical Angelique?

Let’s be honest … It is she who takes all eyes and not what she has on her!

And it is true that over the years the Mexican physicist has changed a lot, not so much in the corporal as in the amount of hairstyles and hair dyes that she has had to use to adapt to the roles in which she has worked, Of her character of ‘Vico’ whom she played in ‘Amar a Muerte’ goes a lot of hairdressing!

But her body remains the same, the same. Careful and turning, it is hard to believe that the years go through it.

Hence her taste for small bikinis, and for snapshots with this type of clothing. And for the beaches where palm heart can look and let itself be seen as she likes it, and so do we!