Bold! Caeli is recorded on her back showing it to the camera and it looks!

The Youtuber keeps its followers in suspense

Calling Patricia Caeli Santaolalla López and ending up shortening that name so long only to Caeli’s was a success. And of post videos and becoming anything YouTuber. The Mexican hit the mark with the choice of her profession, she knew what she wanted from a young age.

Between Yuya and her, all the cake of this type of fame is distributed in the Latin American market. If one blogger the other too, if one of the tips the other bends them even though they both like that of being in front of a camera, and that their dedication has brought them more of a problem …

After the video you publish today showing the lower part of your back to more than one will come the memory of that other famous video of an intimate moment that the YouTuber sent to an old girlfriend and became public. It seems that YouTuber does not learn … or does she know what her followers want to see and hear?

Therefore, as one who does not want the thing, Caeli announces that it will be her birthday shortly and encourages her followers to participate in the game she proposes e. Although the way she has to do it is anything but candid and most daring … don’t you think?

Without going to value it, you can take your sporty outfit as well as the tightest, the particular way of showing back what you want to be seen, and you can even say that the movement of your hair has it’s that’. Although we lack some ‘chicha’ in the publication, will the Mexican bellows be losing or is there a second part of the video pending to see the light?

Maybe the intention of all this keeps us busy thinking about her. Or you may be running out of resources and it has fallen short … sure?