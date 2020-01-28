Tremble Maluma! Natalia Barulich with a raincoat and nothing more!

The singer does not know what has been lost with her

Natalia Barulich should have considered singleness long ago, even while in the arms of the well-known Maluma. Singleness suits her better than she would have ever imagined, could it be that with the singer she was not as happy as she seemed?

At that time – and not long ago – the model was the pretty face in a relationship in which she was the most famous and the imposing one in physical and in her presence, the handsome couple who was able to disrupt anyone with Your presence. And with her style. And with the way of teaching her.

But they said goodbye and here they came. Maluma has again found a companion to hold their rudeness and coincidentally is also a model and share some features with the dancer who fell in love, An alternative to the former but looking for the same things I had it ??

Curious fixing the singer …

Recently in a digital interview, Maluma was asked about her partners, especially for valuing with numbers the intimacy shared with them, Natalia could not escape the assessment. And before the response of the famous and seeking irony Natalia also ‘spoke’ of the intimacy shared with a phrase on her wall: “Paris is the best lover she has ever had”

Touché Maluma lunged in all pride and with style. And if this were not enough and as if she wanted her ex to remember past times and what has been ‘lost’, Natalia lies down on some stairs, with a magazine cover model pose and wearing only a raincoat. Neither less nor more.

Yes, sir, that is to put long teeth and make Maluma tremble to the eyelashes!

With an affectionate gesture she takes a flower and brings it to her lips while she kisses it. One of those who previously gave the singer and now has no choice but to remember, what you have missed, Maluma!